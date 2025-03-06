Delhi excise policy case: Amandeep Singh Dhall moves High Court challenging charge sheet and summoning order

Businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, who is accused in the Delhi Excise policy CBI case, has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the charge sheet against him and the summoning order. The CBI has challenged the petition's maintainability. It said that the petitioner came to the High Court after two years.

After hearing the initial submissions, Justice Vikas Mahajan asked the special public prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI to file a note on maintainability. The matter has been listed for hearing on March 19.

SPP DP Singh submitted that the cognisance order could have been challenged. It was taken 2 years ago. Now, they want to file a quashing petition after two years of cognizance taken. Dhall has moved a petition through Advocate Adit S Pujari. He submits that he was not part of the conspiracy with the other accused persons.

Justice Vikas Mahajan asked, "You (Dhall) are challenging the chargesheet and the summoning order both. Is there no other prayer? Not the FIR?" Advocate Adit Pujari submitted that they are challenging the charge sheet and summoning order, not the FIR. FIR has now culminated into a chargesheet.

He further submitted that in 2023, CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Dhall. Thereafter, the Cognisance was taken, and summons were issued. The investigation was completed in July 2024, and a supplementary charge sheet was filed. In February 2025, they filed a list of unrelied-upon documents. We are not seeking a stay, he added.

The court asked the CBI, "Your only objection is that the period of limitation is over." The agency said that the limitation period is over. This petition will not stand. The Court has a very limited scope. This case is related to the Delhi Excise policy case. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others are also accused in this case. (ANI)

