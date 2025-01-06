Left Menu

MP CM Commemorates Prakash Parv, Honors Guru Gobind Singh’s Legacy

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav honored Guru Gobind Singh on Prakash Parv, highlighting his inspirational life and sacrifice. Yadav praised Guru Gobind Singh's legacy in protecting religion and culture, while announcing educational curriculum changes to include stories of the Sahibzadas' sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:10 IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paying obeisance at Gurudwara (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the occasion of Prakash Parv by paying respects at a Gurudwara in Bhopal. During the celebrations dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, Yadav expressed his prayers for the state's welfare and addressed the public in an inspiring speech.

Yadav emphasized the extraordinary sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his family, particularly the Sahibzadas, to preserve the nation's pride and religious values. He highlighted Guru Gobind Singh's founding of the Khalsa Panth and his enduring message of courage in defending cultural integrity against foreign adversities.

The Chief Minister lauded Guru Gobind Singh's contributions to spiritual discourse and his role in compiling the Guru Granth Sahib. In a significant educational move, Yadav announced the inclusion of the Sahibzadas' tale in the state's school syllabi. Additionally, he mentioned Prime Minister Modi's initiative to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas, commemorating the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

