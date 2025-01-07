Left Menu

Vibrant Welcome at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Ghumura Dance Marks Arrival

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention commenced with a traditional Ghumura dance at Bhubaneswar airport, welcoming overseas Indian delegates. Held biennially, the event fosters connections between the diaspora and India. The 2025 theme focuses on their contribution to India's development, celebrating cultural ties and commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:50 IST
Locals perform the traditional Ghumura dance to welcome delegates at Bhubaneswar airport ahead of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, locals performed the traditional Ghumura dance at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport to welcome guests for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention. This significant event, taking place from January 8th to 10th, 2025, centers around the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.'

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, celebrated biennially, aims to deepen the engagement between the overseas Indian community and the Indian government, reconnecting them to their cultural origins. The festivities trace back to the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa on January 9, 1915, with the inaugural convention held in 2003 to honor the diaspora's role in India's development.

This year, the gathering promises a diverse participation with attendees from over 50 countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the convention on January 9. Among the participants, Dhauha Gaida from Korea, a winner in the 'Know India Quiz,' expressed her excitement for exploring India's rich cultural tapestry and her fondness for Indian cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

