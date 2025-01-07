Amit Shah Launches BHARATPOL to Revolutionize International Crime Investigations

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the BHARATPOL portal in the capital, proclaiming it a transformative force in the realm of international investigations. Shah emphasized BHARATPOL's role in revolutionizing connections with Interpol, a privilege once reserved solely for the CBI.

Through this innovative portal, all international assistance requests via Interpol, including Red Notices, will be meticulously streamlined. Shah lauded the potential of BHARATPOL, underlining its capacity to guide India's police forces in comprehending and analyzing global crimes, crafting effective preemptive measures.

Further elaborating, Shah highlighted BHARATPOL's commitment to bridging information gaps, enhancing crime analysis precision, and expediting investigations by linking every national agency and state police with Interpol. The portal will not only track domestic criminals but also create a network to identify international offenders in India.

During the launch event, Shah conferred medals on 35 distinguished CBI officers, recognizing their commitment to excellence in investigative service.

