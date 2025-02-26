Crypto Crackdown: CBI Exposes Massive GainBitcoin Scam
The CBI seized cryptocurrencies worth over Rs 23.94 crore in the GainBitcoin scam investigation, recovering significant evidence and digital assets. Masterminded by Amit and Ajay Bhardwaj, this multi-level marketing scheme promised high returns in Bitcoin. The probe aims to trace misappropriated funds and international transactions linked to the scam.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized cryptocurrencies valued at over Rs 23.94 crore in a two-day operation targeting the GainBitcoin scam, officials report. In a nationwide effort, the CBI also secured multiple digital devices, documents, and communication records, potentially unearthing deeper layers of cryptocurrency fraud.
The broad-scale investigation spread across various Indian cities concluded on Wednesday and revealed further insights into the scam, allegedly orchestrated by Amit and Ajay Bhardwaj. Investors were promised substantial Bitcoin returns via a network of online platforms, misleading many into fraudulent financial engagements.
The CBI's rigorous examination includes forensic analysis of the seized electronic items to delineate fund mismanagement and verify potential international transactions. Recognizing the gravity and scale of the scam, multiple FIRs span across Indian states, urging the Supreme Court to delegate the comprehensive investigation to the national agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bitcoin Fraud Unveiled: ED Seizes Dubai Assets in Laundering Probe
Crypto's Rollercoaster: From Bitcoin Dips to Meme Coin Scandals
CBI conducting searches at 60 locations across country in connection with bitcoin and crypto fraud case: Officials.
Block's Profits Dip Amid Holiday Spending Slowdown and Bitcoin Lag
Block's Strategic Move: Navigating Growth Amidst Bitcoin Mining Initiatives