CBI Investigates Berkeley Realtech and Godrej Estate for Alleged Environmental Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a complaint against Berkeley Realtech Ltd and Godrej Estate Developers for purportedly bending environmental and corruption regulations while developing in Chandigarh, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Following a preliminary enquiry launched in 2023, based on a complaint from a Punjab Raj Bhawan under secretary, the CBI formalized its concerns through an FIR. These findings suggest that the developments may infringe upon existing wildlife protection laws.

The projects, Berkeley Square by Berkeley Realtech Ltd and Godrej Eternia in the Industrial Area by Godrej Estate Developers, allegedly extend into a 10 km eco-sensitive zone around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the City Bird Sanctuary. As of now, no responses have been received from the implicated companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)