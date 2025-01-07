Left Menu

Ballo Village's Bold Move: Encouraging Weddings Without Liquor and Loud Music

A gram panchayat in Bathinda's Ballo village announces a Rs 21,000 reward for families avoiding liquor and DJ music at weddings. Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur aims to reduce wastage and disturbances. The panchayat also plans a stadium and a biogas plant, promoting sports and organic farming in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballo village, Punjab's Bathinda district, a groundbreaking move has been initiated by the local gram panchayat, offering a cash reward of Rs 21,000 to families who abstain from serving alcohol and playing DJ music at wedding ceremonies.

The initiative, led by Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur, aims to curb wasteful spending and address alcohol misuse, often linked to quarrels at village gatherings. The panchayat believes loud music disrupts students’ studies as well.

Beyond this, the panchayat seeks government support for a local stadium to foster youthful participation in sports. Plans for a biogas plant and free seeds for farmers leaning towards organic farming are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

