Bihar Unrest: Calls for Statewide Bandh Over BPSC Exam Controversy

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav has initiated a call for a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' on January 12, protesting against the alleged leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam paper. Yadav has urged collective support for the impacted students and aspirants in Bihar, emphasizing that the protest is not politically driven but a stand for justice.

Expressing gratitude to the Bihar Governor, Yadav highlighted the Governor's assurance of a high-level investigation into the alleged malpractice. Yadav stated, 'The Governor listened with an open mind, assuring that justice will prevail for the students.' He reaffirmed demands for a thorough inquiry into the leak and accountability for the accused parties.

The Supreme Court recently declined to entertain a petition levelling accusations of extensive misconduct during the 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, suggested the petitioner approach the Patna High Court for resolution. Meanwhile, the unrest has garnered further attention following allegations of police force against peaceful demonstrations, alongside political figure Prashant Kishor's involvement and arrest, subsequently gaining unconditional bail after protesting BPSC irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)