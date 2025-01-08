Left Menu

Controversy Arises Ahead of Parliamentary Debate on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticizes the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, warning of risks of political consolidation under one leader. The Joint Parliamentary Committee plans to discuss the bill, aiming for consensus, as BJP's PP Chaudhary assures an unbiased review involving various stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:14 IST
Controversy Arises Ahead of Parliamentary Debate on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has voiced staunch opposition against the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. Raut expressed concerns of it potentially leading to a consolidated power structure under a singular party and leader. Speaking ahead of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting, Raut emphasized the unified stance of the INDIA Alliance against the bill.

The JPC convenes today to deliberate on the bill's specifics, with opposition figures, including those from the INDIA Alliance, prepared to engage actively. Raut confirmed their participation, while BJP leader and JPC chairman PP Chaudhary expressed optimism about reaching a parliamentary consensus.

Chaudhary stated the committee's objective is to examine the bill impartially and gather opinions from a wide array of stakeholders, including political parties and civil society. He remains confident in achieving a collaborative resolution that serves national interests.

The committee comprises Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, including notable figures such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kalyan Banerjee, indicating the bill's significant political breadth. A briefing from the relevant ministry is set for the meeting's initial day, aiming for transparent, bipartisan deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025