Controversy Arises Ahead of Parliamentary Debate on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has voiced staunch opposition against the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. Raut expressed concerns of it potentially leading to a consolidated power structure under a singular party and leader. Speaking ahead of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting, Raut emphasized the unified stance of the INDIA Alliance against the bill.

The JPC convenes today to deliberate on the bill's specifics, with opposition figures, including those from the INDIA Alliance, prepared to engage actively. Raut confirmed their participation, while BJP leader and JPC chairman PP Chaudhary expressed optimism about reaching a parliamentary consensus.

Chaudhary stated the committee's objective is to examine the bill impartially and gather opinions from a wide array of stakeholders, including political parties and civil society. He remains confident in achieving a collaborative resolution that serves national interests.

The committee comprises Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, including notable figures such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kalyan Banerjee, indicating the bill's significant political breadth. A briefing from the relevant ministry is set for the meeting's initial day, aiming for transparent, bipartisan deliberation.

