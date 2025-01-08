Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations, Mock Drills, and Pascal's Spiritual Journey

Authorities conduct a mock drill for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Akhada to ensure emergency preparedness. The drill, led by Police ADG Vaibhav Krishna, focused on emergency scenarios and fire safety. French devotee Pascal, drawn to Hinduism, shares her journey and experiences in India since 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:43 IST
Mock Drill Conducted in Akhada Area for Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025, a comprehensive mock drill took place in the Akhada area, designed to bolster emergency preparedness and safeguard participants and visitors. The drill, led by Police Additional Director General (ADG) Vaibhav Krishna, IPS, aimed at addressing potential emergency scenarios during the event.

The exercise simulated various emergency situations, with a focus on alarm activation, evacuation procedures, and fire safety equipment usage. A key objective was training individuals for swift and effective responses during emergencies. Fire safety training emphasized coordination between personnel for timely rescue and response operations.

Senior police officials, including the ADG, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other officers and staff, participated, highlighting the importance of collaboration between police, fire, and emergency teams for smooth event operations. Meanwhile, Pascal, a 65-year-old French woman, arrived in Prayagraj to join the Kumbh Mela.

Pascal, a staunch devotee of Hinduism, particularly reveres Lord Shiva and is well-versed in Hindu scriptures. Expressing her profound connection to the religion since 1984, she is contemplating becoming a sadhu. Pascal detailed her comprehensive understanding of Kumbh Mela's significance, including the Samudra Manthan legend.

Expressing joy in meeting sadhus and sanyasis, Pascal highlighted her spiritual experiences in India. She wore a Rudraksha necklace given by a friend, which she believes protects her. "I am wearing a Rudraksha necklace around my neck, a gift from a friend. It feels like it protects me," she told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

