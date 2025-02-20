Controversy Erupts as France Shutters Channel C8 Over Rights Violations

France's highest administrative court has confirmed the shutdown of TV channel C8, citing failure to uphold human rights and protect minors. This decision has sparked a wave of criticism, especially from right-wing politicians who view it as an infringement on free speech.

The C8 channel, part of the Canal+ group owned by conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, is set to go off air on March 1. The media regulator Arcom opted not to renew its 10-year licence, a ruling now supported by the court due to C8's repeated violations of contract obligations and lack of profitability.

The closure has drawn sharp criticism from figures like Marine Le Pen and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who argue that the channel provided a vital platform for expression. The ruling has also caught the attention of international figures, including U.S. personalities, concerned about Europe's regulatory approach towards media.

(With inputs from agencies.)