France announced its decision to maintain 80 military personnel in Ivory Coast primarily for training, as it handed over military base control in Abidjan, marking a significant reshaping of its military footprint in West and Central Africa. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized France's continued presence at a ceremonial event.

The remaining personnel will form a joint detachment with flexibility for reassessment based on situational demands, particularly training. Historical ties have seen France's longstanding military presence in Ivory Coast, pivotal in aiding President Alassane Ouattara's assumption of office post-2010 election controversy.

Amid strategic reevaluation, France plans to reduce its troop commitment in the region, opting for 600 soldiers from an earlier 2,200 as Russia influences the area. This reduction coincides with troop withdrawals from Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, dictated by evolving political landscapes and rising anti-French sentiment.

