France's Strategic Military Repositioning in Africa
France retains 80 military personnel in Ivory Coast for training as it hands over a military base, reducing its presence amid shifts in West and Central Africa, while cutting troop numbers from 2,200 to 600. Previously significant in regional politics, France is now withdrawing from several African nations.
France announced its decision to maintain 80 military personnel in Ivory Coast primarily for training, as it handed over military base control in Abidjan, marking a significant reshaping of its military footprint in West and Central Africa. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized France's continued presence at a ceremonial event.
The remaining personnel will form a joint detachment with flexibility for reassessment based on situational demands, particularly training. Historical ties have seen France's longstanding military presence in Ivory Coast, pivotal in aiding President Alassane Ouattara's assumption of office post-2010 election controversy.
Amid strategic reevaluation, France plans to reduce its troop commitment in the region, opting for 600 soldiers from an earlier 2,200 as Russia influences the area. This reduction coincides with troop withdrawals from Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, dictated by evolving political landscapes and rising anti-French sentiment.
