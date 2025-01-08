Odisha Gears Up to Showcase Tourism at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, announced that the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas presents an exceptional opportunity for the state to elevate its tourism profile on a global scale. In a conversation with ANI, she expressed optimism that this year, Odisha's tourism sector will attain international recognition.

"We are indeed fortunate that tourism is being given precedence at the very outset of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas," Parida remarked. She underscored the event's profound implications for promoting Odisha as a beacon of tourism excellence worldwide. Corroborating this vision, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant deliberated on utilizing Odisha's rich heritage, encompassing temple architecture and traditional crafts, positioning it among the world's most desired destinations.

The flagship convention, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, signifies a collaborative venture between the central and state governments. Scheduled from January 8 to 10, the event is themed "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" and promises engagement with the Indian diaspora from over 50 nations. As a highlight, the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train, will embark on a three-week journey showcasing India's cultural landmarks under the 'Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana'.

