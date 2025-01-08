India's Green Hydrogen Revolution: Aiming for 5 Million Tons by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed an ambitious plan for India's renewable energy future on Wednesday, aiming to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Central to this vision, two green hydrogen hubs will be established, with Visakhapatnam set to host one.

Alongside the green hydrogen initiative, Modi virtually inaugurated numerous projects valued over Rs 2 lakh crore, including major industrial developments in Andhra Pradesh. These projects are expected to bolster the state's economy, aspiring to reach a USD 2.5 trillion valuation by 2047 while embracing new technologies.

Critical infrastructure moves include setting the foundation stones for a railway zone and a green energy hub in Anakapalli. A bulk drug park in Nakkapalli and an industrial hub in Krishnapatnam also promise substantial employment for over 100,000 locals. The event saw the participation of state leaders and enthusiastic local crowds.

