Microfinance Sector Faces Digital Transition and Stress Challenges

On Wednesday, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju highlighted the need for microfinance institutions (MFIs) to transition into digital loan repayments, while prioritizing cybersecurity and robust IT infrastructure. The secretary chaired a meeting emphasizing the importance of MFIs in rural areas, underscoring the need for a fortified and financially sound sector.

The discussion, which included industry bodies like MFIN and Sa-Dhan, stressed the necessity for MFIs to devise a strategic approach to bolster the sector's viability. Challenges faced by MFIs, such as difficulty in securing low-cost long-term funds and decreasing sector lending, were also addressed.

MFI representatives expressed a need for a credit guarantee scheme and a special fund for northeastern players. Despite the sector's growth to 3.93 lakh crore and substantial GDP contribution, rising delinquencies and borrower indebtedness remain a concern, as noted in an RBI Financial Stability Report.

(With inputs from agencies.)