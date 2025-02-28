Andhra Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Welfare Galore Amidst Financial Challenges

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of the TDP, has recently presented an ambitious budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, placing a significant focus on welfare initiatives aimed at farmers, fishermen, and school-going children.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav introduced a comprehensive budget of Rs 3.22 lakh crore, earmarking substantial amounts for various social welfare schemes, including Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava. Moreover, the budget reserves special funds for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes.

While continuing its welfare commitments, the government aims to revitalize the state's economy and energy sector, with an eye on technological advancements and urban development. The budget presentation also included sharp criticisms of the financial mismanagement alleged under the former regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)