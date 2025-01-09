Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Trapped Miners in Assam's Illegal Rat-Hole

Rescuers are working tirelessly to locate miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Operations have faced numerous challenges due to heavy flooding, with one body recovered so far. Efforts continue as agencies bring in advanced equipment in hopes of a timely rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umrangso | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to rescue miners trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district entered their fourth day on Thursday, as multiple state and central agencies continued operations, officials reported.

Rescue teams resumed early morning searches after overnight dewatering, deploying a Remotely Operated Vehicle within the flooded mine shaft. However, challenging conditions hinder progress, officials said.

Agencies such as the Navy, Army, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Coal India, and local administration are united in the search. Divers and heavy pressure pumps are on site. Despite severe difficulties, the mission presses on in hopes of finding the remaining missing miners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

