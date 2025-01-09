Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Trapped Miners in Assam's Illegal Rat-Hole

Efforts to rescue miners trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district entered their fourth day on Thursday, as multiple state and central agencies continued operations, officials reported.

Rescue teams resumed early morning searches after overnight dewatering, deploying a Remotely Operated Vehicle within the flooded mine shaft. However, challenging conditions hinder progress, officials said.

Agencies such as the Navy, Army, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Coal India, and local administration are united in the search. Divers and heavy pressure pumps are on site. Despite severe difficulties, the mission presses on in hopes of finding the remaining missing miners.

(With inputs from agencies.)