Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Recover Bodies of Three Naxals
In a significant encounter at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, security forces have recovered the bodies of three Naxals along with several weapons. The search operation, involving multiple security forces, is still ongoing. More details are awaited following the recent deadly IED blast targeting security personnel.
An intense encounter unfolded at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, where security forces successfully recovered the bodies of three Naxals along with an assortment of weapons, as confirmed by officials.
The shootout involved security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit, known as CoBRA. They engaged the Naxals in the dense forest area on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma indicated ongoing operations, praising the security forces' achievements. The encounter follows a devastating IED attack on Monday that claimed the lives of eight DRG jawans and one civilian driver in Bijapur.
