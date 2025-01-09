Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Recover Bodies of Three Naxals

An intense encounter unfolded at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, where security forces successfully recovered the bodies of three Naxals along with an assortment of weapons, as confirmed by officials.

The shootout involved security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit, known as CoBRA. They engaged the Naxals in the dense forest area on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma indicated ongoing operations, praising the security forces' achievements. The encounter follows a devastating IED attack on Monday that claimed the lives of eight DRG jawans and one civilian driver in Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)