Protests Erupt Over Controversial Appointments at Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese
Priests and devotees of the Syro-Malabar Church staged a protest against Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur over appointments of priests with alleged criminal backgrounds. The demonstration escalated as police forcibly removed priests, prompting further outrage and calls for intervention from political leaders.
In a dramatic turn of events, priests and devotees of the Syro-Malabar Church gathered in front of the Archbishop's house in Ernakulam, Angamaly Archdiocese, on Saturday to protest appointments made by Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur. The appointments in question involved priests allegedly having criminal backgrounds.
Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, Secretary of the Presbyteral Council of the Archdiocese, revealed that the protest had been brewing over the past two days, with 21 priests participating in a prayer strike. The catalyst for the demonstration was Administrator Puthur's decision to shut the gates of their mother house, infringing on their civil rights, claimed Fr Mundadan.
The conflict escalated when police, under ACP Jayakumar's command, intervened and forcefully relocated protesting priests to St Mary's Basilica. The action resulted in several injuries, including a priest with a broken hand, heightening tensions among the community. Calls for intervention by political leaders have intensified as the situation remains unresolved.
