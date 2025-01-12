Left Menu

Finance Ministry Pushes Financial Inclusion Amidst Review Meeting

The Finance Ministry is convening a meeting with Public Sector Banks' leaders to assess progress on various financial inclusion initiatives. Chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, it aims to discuss schemes like PM SVANidhi and StandUp India, targeting economic empowerment and financial accessibility extension until 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:31 IST
Finance Ministry Pushes Financial Inclusion Amidst Review Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has summoned leaders of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) this Wednesday to evaluate the strides made under various financial inclusion schemes such as Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana.

The gathering, anticipated to include private sector bank representatives, will be led by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. According to insider sources, discussions will revolve around the status of initiatives like PM SVANidhi Schemes and others.

The ministry consistently launches drives to maximize outreach under substantial programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and insurance schemes including PMJJBY and PMSBY. Efforts under these frameworks are complemented by the recently extended StandUp India Scheme, which enhances financial empowerment and entrepreneurial opportunities for SC, ST, and women borrowers until 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025