Finance Ministry Pushes Financial Inclusion Amidst Review Meeting

The Finance Ministry has summoned leaders of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) this Wednesday to evaluate the strides made under various financial inclusion schemes such as Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana.

The gathering, anticipated to include private sector bank representatives, will be led by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. According to insider sources, discussions will revolve around the status of initiatives like PM SVANidhi Schemes and others.

The ministry consistently launches drives to maximize outreach under substantial programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and insurance schemes including PMJJBY and PMSBY. Efforts under these frameworks are complemented by the recently extended StandUp India Scheme, which enhances financial empowerment and entrepreneurial opportunities for SC, ST, and women borrowers until 2025.

