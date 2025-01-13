Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Nuclear Frontier: Enriching and Selling Uranium

Saudi Arabia's energy minister announced plans to monetize minerals, including uranium, by engaging in enrichment and sales. While Riyadh aims to expand its nuclear program for energy diversification, its potential for weapons development remains under scrutiny. The country intends to enhance nuclear oversight by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:18 IST
Saudi Arabia's Bold Nuclear Frontier: Enriching and Selling Uranium
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia is set to revolutionize its mineral sector, with plans to monetize uranium through enrichment and sales, as revealed by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Speaking at a conference in Dhahran, he emphasized the kingdom's ambitions to produce 'yellowcake,' a powdered concentrate crucial for preparing nuclear fuel.

While Saudi Arabia's nuclear program remains nascent, it has outlined intentions to expand its capabilities to include uranium enrichment, a sensitive initiative due to its implications for nuclear weapons development. The kingdom seeks to diversify its energy portfolio, though its long-term nuclear intentions remain uncertain, especially after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated a potential shift towards nuclear armament should regional tensions with Iran escalate.

The United Arab Emirates, a neighboring Gulf state, has already established a functioning multi-unit nuclear energy facility without engaging in uranium enrichment or fuel reprocessing. Saudi Arabia, seeking to further its nuclear endeavors, announced plans last year to transition from a 'light-touch' oversight arrangement with the U.N. atomic watchdog to regular safeguards by 2024, even as its first reactor remains undeveloped and monitored under existing international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025