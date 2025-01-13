Army Chief Highlights 'Stable but Sensitive' India-China Border Dynamics

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday described the current situation along the India-China border as "stable but sensitive," while reiterating there were no established buffer zones on the Line of Actual Control. In an annual Army Day press conference, General Dwivedi highlighted ongoing bilateral efforts to address boundary issues.

The Army Chief stated that Corps Commanders have been empowered to resolve minor issues independently, preventing escalation. "It is stable but sensitive," Dwivedi said, referencing a series of meetings, including high-level discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping.

On buffer zones, he clarified, "There is nothing called a buffer zone." Rather, temporary moratoriums are declared where tensions could escalate. The goal is to redefine trust and ensure peace along the border, with a focus on future diplomatic meetings.

