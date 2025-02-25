Supreme Court Upholds Buffer Zones: A Legal Battleground

The U.S. Supreme Court opted against reviewing challenges to the legality of buffer zones around abortion clinics, brought forth by anti-abortion activists claiming free speech violations. This decision upholds earlier lower court rulings dismissing the lawsuits from New Jersey and Illinois 'sidewalk counselors' challenging these zones under the First Amendment.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito wanted the Court to revisit the issue, highlighting a decades-long legal battle. As of 2022, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, buffer zones have once again become a focal point in the free speech versus safety debate, especially with numerous states enacting strict abortion laws.

In Carbondale, Illinois, local ordinances similar to upheld Colorado laws were repealed, while New Jersey's buffer zone laws faced court dismissals. Planned Parenthood's leader emphasized the importance of such zones for patient and staff safety, while dissenting justices critiqued the current standing precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)