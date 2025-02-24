Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Revisit Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear appeals challenging the legality of buffer zones at abortion clinics. These zones, aimed at limiting harassment, have sparked debate over free speech. Conservative justices expressed interest, but the court maintained past rulings protecting these zones. The issue remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge regarding the legality of buffer zones at abortion clinics. These zones, designed to protect clinic access and reduce harassment, have been under dispute by anti-abortion activists claiming their free speech rights are being infringed.

Despite dissent from conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who suggested revisiting the matter, the court maintained its stance. The buffer zones, contested for decades, balance free speech against the prevention of harassment and violence at abortion clinics.

The recent court decision leaves prior rulings upholding buffer zones intact, including the landmark Hill v. Colorado. As buffer zone ordinances continue in places where abortion remains legal, legal challenges persist on the grounds of free speech violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

