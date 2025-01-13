Left Menu

Deposit Drama: Russia's Central Bank Fights Rumor Frenzy

The Russian central bank addressed rumors of freezing retail deposits, fueled by rising interest rates and a potential savings bubble. Despite fears, the bank called the idea absurd, as freezing deposits would harm financial stability. The situation evokes memories of past crises impacting Russians' savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:42 IST
Deposit Drama: Russia's Central Bank Fights Rumor Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to quell swirling rumors, the Russian central bank has categorically dismissed speculation concerning the freezing of retail deposits. These rumors emerged amidst an unprecedented surge in deposits, driven by high interest rates aligned with the central bank's 21% benchmark rate.

To lure depositors, banks offered eye-catching short-term rates of up to 30%, sparking a rush as consumers eagerly sought the best financial returns. However, fears of a burgeoning savings bubble have led to heightened public anxiety.

The central bank reassured depositors that freezing accounts would not only violate citizens' rights but also destabilize the financial system. Historical crises, including the hyperinflation in 1991 and the 1998 banking sector collapse, loom large, underscoring the critical need for maintaining trust in Russia's banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025