EDF Boosts Nuclear and Hydro Outputs in 2024

In 2024, Electricité de France (EDF) reported a significant rise in energy production. Nuclear output grew by 12.9% to 361.7 TWh, while hydroelectric output increased by 30.3% to 50.5 TWh, showcasing EDF's enhancement in energy generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:37 IST
Electricité de France (EDF) has announced a substantial increase in its energy production for 2024. The company's nuclear output saw a growth of 12.9%, reaching 361.7 TWh.

EDF also recorded a rise in hydroelectric power generation, with a 30.3% increase to 50.5 TWh. This marks a significant boost in EDF's overall energy output.

These developments highlight EDF's strategic initiatives to enhance and expand its energy production capabilities in France.

