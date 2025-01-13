EDF Boosts Nuclear and Hydro Outputs in 2024
In 2024, Electricité de France (EDF) reported a significant rise in energy production. Nuclear output grew by 12.9% to 361.7 TWh, while hydroelectric output increased by 30.3% to 50.5 TWh, showcasing EDF's enhancement in energy generation.
Electricité de France (EDF) has announced a substantial increase in its energy production for 2024. The company's nuclear output saw a growth of 12.9%, reaching 361.7 TWh.
EDF also recorded a rise in hydroelectric power generation, with a 30.3% increase to 50.5 TWh. This marks a significant boost in EDF's overall energy output.
These developments highlight EDF's strategic initiatives to enhance and expand its energy production capabilities in France.
