EDF Boosts Nuclear and Hydro Outputs in 2024

Electricité de France (EDF) has announced a substantial increase in its energy production for 2024. The company's nuclear output saw a growth of 12.9%, reaching 361.7 TWh.

EDF also recorded a rise in hydroelectric power generation, with a 30.3% increase to 50.5 TWh. This marks a significant boost in EDF's overall energy output.

These developments highlight EDF's strategic initiatives to enhance and expand its energy production capabilities in France.

