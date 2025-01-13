CM Yadav Reviews Progress of Kanh Diversion Project for Simhastha-2028

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted an on-site inspection of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project on Monday. Descending into the 32-meter-deep Shaft-3 in Bamora village, Ujjain, CM Yadav assessed the ongoing works aimed at purifying the Kshipra river. He urged officials to prioritize project quality and adhere to deadlines, as per an official release.

Underlining the significance of the project in light of the upcoming Simhastha-2028, the Chief Minister emphasized that the initiative would actualize the longstanding goal of preventing the pollution of Kshipra's waters. Following purification, water from the Kanh River will flow into the Gambhir River, enabling improved irrigation for farmers. During his visit, CM Yadav engaged with workers inside the tunnel, discussing their duties, lifestyle, and welfare, and lauded their commitment to national development.

The announcement highlighted that the Bhoomi-Pujan ceremony for the Kanh Close Duct Project was performed in June 2024, with the project expected to be completed by September 2027. A 15-year operational and maintenance plan by the implementing agency is included. Ultimately, the Kshipra River will continually flow with purified water from the Kanh River. Extending over 30.15 km, the project features a 12 km tunnel and an 18.15 km cut-and-cover segment.

Substantial progress has been noted in various sections of the project, including excavation and PCC works in the first 6.90 km of the cut-and-cover portion. The tunnel segment involves vertical and horizontal excavation through four shafts, with ongoing casting of precast segments in Gangedi village. These segments will soon be integrated into the project's layout as construction advances, according to the release.

The project encompasses shafts in Palkhedi, Chintaman Jawasia, Bamora, and Devrakhedi villages. Vertical excavation is advancing in shafts 1 and 2, with shafts 3 and 4 already finished and currently undergoing horizontal excavation, as noted in the update.

(With inputs from agencies.)