Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in MP's Ujjain

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma said, "I express my gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh government and congratulate them for the arrangements that I have seen here are very good and cleanliness is very impressive. People visiting here are returning with quite good experiences. I also had the darshan of Lord Mahakaal. I often visit here and receive blessings from Baba Mahakal."

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:46 IST
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday and sought blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). Minister Verma also expressed gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh government and extended congratulations for the arrangement and cleanliness on the premises of the Mahakal temple.

The Delhi minister also highlighted that he visited Baba Mahakal temple on Thursday to pray for the welfare of the people of Delhi and people of the entire nation.

"Today, I have come here to pray for the welfare of the people of Delhi and the people of the entire country. May the Baba Mahakal bless everyone and good things come in everyone's life," he added. He further emphasised that he prayed that Lord Mahakal may provide him strength to fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi.

"I have prayed that God may provide me strength so that we can perform our duty and fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi in our manifesto. I sought strength from Baba Mahakal for this purpose," he concluded. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inspected a girls school and assessed the condition of drinking water, sanitation and roads in her constituency Shalimar Bagh.

CM Gupta visited Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk and other areas of Ward No. 55 under Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. During the inspection, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to solve all the issues related to water, sanitation and roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

