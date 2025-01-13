Himachal Pradesh Expedites Development Projects Amid Historic Bridge Construction

In a recent meeting, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu evaluated the progress of developmental initiatives concerning public works, education, and health sectors. According to a press statement, he emphasized expediting projects where more than 80% of the work has been completed and urged the Public Works Department to adjust tender form fees appropriately.

Accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, CM Sukhu, along with other senior officials, reviewed various departmental works to ensure timely completion. Prior to this, on Sunday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a pivotal bridge over Maseh Khad, an ambitious project costing Rs 5.11 crore.

The bridge aims to connect hinterlands of the Nadaun and Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituencies, spanning across Hamirpur, Una, and Kangra districts. This development is poised to significantly impact roughly 10,000 residents in multiple Gram Panchayats by reducing commuting distances. The government is addressing a demand that has stood since 1970, promising completion within a year, as noted by CM Sukhu, who congratulated local citizens for their patience.

(With inputs from agencies.)