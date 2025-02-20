Major Developments in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Breakthroughs and Policy Shifts

Federal policy shifts have raised eyebrows as FDA staffers reportedly received guidance to exclude terms like 'woman' and 'disabled' in official communications. A White House official deems these actions a misinterpretation of President Trump's executive orders.

The competitive race for weight-loss treatments continues as pharmaceutical companies shift focus towards drugs that preserve muscle mass while aiding in fat reduction. Leaders in the industry, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, have developed medications that, despite effectiveness in weight reduction, also cause muscle loss, posing potential health risks.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's $160 million acquisition of FibroGen's China unit highlights strategic expansion amidst US-China trade tensions. Concurrently, the Canadian government strengthens preparedness against avian flu by purchasing half a million doses of GSK's vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)