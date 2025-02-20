Left Menu

Major Developments in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Breakthroughs and Policy Shifts

A roundup of recent health news highlights policy changes affecting FDA language use, drug industry meetings with President Trump, advances in weight-loss drugs preserving muscle mass, AstraZeneca's strategic acquisition in China, and Canada's bird flu vaccine purchase. Other briefs cover changes in US health definitions and Pope Francis's health condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST
Major Developments in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Breakthroughs and Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal policy shifts have raised eyebrows as FDA staffers reportedly received guidance to exclude terms like 'woman' and 'disabled' in official communications. A White House official deems these actions a misinterpretation of President Trump's executive orders.

The competitive race for weight-loss treatments continues as pharmaceutical companies shift focus towards drugs that preserve muscle mass while aiding in fat reduction. Leaders in the industry, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, have developed medications that, despite effectiveness in weight reduction, also cause muscle loss, posing potential health risks.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's $160 million acquisition of FibroGen's China unit highlights strategic expansion amidst US-China trade tensions. Concurrently, the Canadian government strengthens preparedness against avian flu by purchasing half a million doses of GSK's vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025