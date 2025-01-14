Gold Tensions: Barrick's Mali Operations Halted

Barrick Gold Corporation is compelled to halt its mining operations at the Loulo and Gounkoto sites in Mali due to government action, as reported in an official release.

The Canadian mining company disclosed that it awaits confirmation on whether the seized gold stocks have reached the Banque Malienne de Solidarite.

With this seizure, the gold is no longer covered by Barrick's insurance policies, raising significant concerns for the corporation.

