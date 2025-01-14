Left Menu

Spiritual Waters: Maha Kumbh 2025's Divine Initiation at Sangam Ghat

Maha Kumbh 2025's religious fervor ignited at Sangam Ghat on Makar Sankranti. Sadhus and devotees gathered for the Amrit Snan, highlighting water's sacred role in Sanatan culture. Uniting millions, the event transcends societal divides, showcasing the grandeur of Indian civilization with peace and spirituality at the forefront.

Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara, proceeds for first Amrit Snan at Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara commenced the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Sangam Ghat. The ancient ritual took place at the holy Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati rivers converge, a spotlight on the sanctity of water in Sanatan culture.

Swami Avdheshanand, speaking with ANI, emphasized the life-giving properties of water and its central role in Hindu traditions with devotees performing 'anushthans' and 'snans'. He noted, "Water is synonymous with our culture. The presence of numerous devotees reflects their quest for spiritual meaning." Vibrant images of sadhus heading towards the sacred site captured the spirit of the event.

Meanwhile, Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvan Akhara described the scene as a grand display of Indian civilization's pride, where societal boundaries disappear in the shared embrace of Hindu culture. Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara echoed this sentiment, highlighting the peace and unity experienced at the gathering. DGP Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar announced the number of participants had surpassed 10 million, bolstering Maha Kumbh's standing as a key global spiritual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

