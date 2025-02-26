Pilgrims Unite: Mahashivratri Crowds Surge at Triveni Sangam

A throng of pilgrims descended on the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday night, poised for the auspicious Mahashivratri 'snan' at the holy confluence. As the final bathing ritual of the Maha Kumbh, which began in mid-January, this grand event has already drawn over 64 crore participants.

Devotees from across the nation, including those from distant Bihar and West Bengal, made their pilgrimage to partake in the spiritual rite despite the logistical challenges posed by the extensive influx. Hordes of faithful camped near the banks, eager to seize the sacred moment for purification and blessings.

Local authorities declared a 'no vehicle zone' across the Maha Kumbh area, anticipating increased crowds for Mahashivratri's culmination. This strategic move aimed to ensure controlled crowd movement and minimal congestion, allowing devotees to participate in the religious observance in Prayagraj safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)