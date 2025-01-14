Escalating Drone and Missile Attacks: A Night of Conflict

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russia reportedly downed over 200 Ukrainian drones overnight, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

The Shot Telegram channel revealed on Tuesday that, in a tit-for-tat move, Russia was simultaneously attacked with U.S. ATACMS missiles.

This development underscores the escalating military conflict and the employment of advanced technologies by both nations as they intensify their strategic operations.

