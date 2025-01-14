Left Menu

Escalating Drone and Missile Attacks: A Night of Conflict

Overnight, Russia announced it had downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones. In response, Russian territory faced assaults involving U.S. ATACMS missiles. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, highlighting the evolving military strategies being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:45 IST
Escalating Drone and Missile Attacks: A Night of Conflict
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russia reportedly downed over 200 Ukrainian drones overnight, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

The Shot Telegram channel revealed on Tuesday that, in a tit-for-tat move, Russia was simultaneously attacked with U.S. ATACMS missiles.

This development underscores the escalating military conflict and the employment of advanced technologies by both nations as they intensify their strategic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025