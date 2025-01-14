HDFC Securities Unveils HSL Prime Research: A New Era in Financial Insights

In a strategic overhaul, HDFC securities Limited has rebranded its Retail Research division as HSL Prime Research, emphasizing a renewed focus on high-quality financial insights and tailored investment strategies for clients.

The rebranding comes as Mr. Devarsh Vakil takes over leadership from Mr. Deepak Jasani, who retired after over two decades of contributive expertise. Mr. Vakil's extensive experience and deep understanding of capital markets are expected to elevate research standards and client engagements.

HSL Prime Research pledges to provide clients with actionable insights across a variety of platforms, underscoring HDFC securities' dedication to evolving client needs in an ever-changing financial landscape.

