Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Helm at SEBI: A New Era in India's Capital Markets

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a pivotal force behind major government divestments such as Air India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has been named the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This appointment marks a return to bureaucratic leadership in India's capital market regulation.

Pandey, stepping in for the outgoing Madhabi Puri Buch, brings extensive experience from his tenure in the Finance Ministry, specifically in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). His notable work includes the successful sale of Air India and the listing of LIC, demonstrating his capability in handling complex transactions.

With Pandey's appointment, the administration aims to steady the regulatory ship amid market fluctuations and foreign investor withdrawals. Known for his scrupulous adherence to regulations, Pandey is expected to navigate the current economic challenges while sustaining regulatory reform efforts.

