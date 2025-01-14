Left Menu

BharatPe's Path to Profitability: Eyeing IPO & Strategic Growth by FY25

BharatPe, a notable fintech firm, expects a 30% revenue growth in FY25 amid plans to achieve full-year EBITDA profitability and an IPO within 18-24 months. The company is considering strategic acquisitions, enhancing governance, and launching new products to cement its future growth trajectory.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BharatPe, a leading fintech company, is on track for a 30% rise in revenue for FY25. The firm aims to achieve full-year EBITDA profitability and is exploring an IPO in the next 18-24 months, according to CEO Nalin Negi.

As part of its growth strategy, BharatPe is reducing its stake in Unity Small Finance Bank and has enlisted Rothschild to find potential buyers. The company is also open to minor acquisitions that can enhance its processes and is actively evaluating various fintech opportunities.

In a strategic move, BharatPe is launching new products, including a co-branded credit card and a credit line, by the end of this fiscal year. The firm is focused on maintaining consistent financial growth, having reduced its consolidated EBITDA loss and revenue loss significantly over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

