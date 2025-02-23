Left Menu

Eupheus Learning Soars with Strategic Acquisitions and NEP 2020 Rollout

Eupheus Learning reported a revenue of Rs 225 crore for FY 2024, driven by operational efficiency and the impact of NEP 2020. CEO Amit Kapoor announced ongoing revenue growth and improved margins, along with successful acquisitions of ClassKlap and SchoolMitra enhancing their educational service offerings across 10,000 schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:04 IST
Eupheus Learning Soars with Strategic Acquisitions and NEP 2020 Rollout
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech innovator Eupheus Learning has announced a substantial revenue increase to Rs 225 crore in the 2024 financial year, aided by streamlined operational practices and bolstered by the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Co-founder and CEO Amit Kapoor disclosed the company's ambitious 10 percent revenue growth target for the current year, while emphasizing the significant margin improvements achieved.

A key highlight includes the strategic acquisitions of ClassKlap and SchoolMitra, with ClassKlap showing threefold growth becoming cash flow neutral, and SchoolMitra contributing 35 percent to revenue, demonstrating the firm's adeptness in scaling and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025