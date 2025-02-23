Eupheus Learning Soars with Strategic Acquisitions and NEP 2020 Rollout

Edtech innovator Eupheus Learning has announced a substantial revenue increase to Rs 225 crore in the 2024 financial year, aided by streamlined operational practices and bolstered by the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Co-founder and CEO Amit Kapoor disclosed the company's ambitious 10 percent revenue growth target for the current year, while emphasizing the significant margin improvements achieved.

A key highlight includes the strategic acquisitions of ClassKlap and SchoolMitra, with ClassKlap showing threefold growth becoming cash flow neutral, and SchoolMitra contributing 35 percent to revenue, demonstrating the firm's adeptness in scaling and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)