Vietnam and Russia Deepen Nuclear Energy Alliance Amid Global Shifts

Vietnam and Russia have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy, reviving Vietnam's nuclear ambitions shelved in 2016. This partnership comes as Russia seeks to enhance ties in Asia due to international isolation. Discussions aim to advance energy and research collaborations until 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:10 IST
  • Vietnam

Vietnam and Russia have reached a pivotal agreement to enhance collaboration in the field of nuclear energy. The agreement was formalized during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Hanoi, marking a significant step towards Vietnam's renewed nuclear ambitions.

The plan aims to energize Vietnam's pursuit of energy self-sufficiency and sustainability, following the country's decision to halt nuclear projects in 2016 due to cost and safety concerns. This new agreement underscores a commitment to curbing greenhouse emissions by 2050.

The deal was penned between Russia's Rosatom and Vietnam's EVN, further consolidating the historic ties between both nations. Amid global geopolitical changes, Russia aims to establish stronger partnerships in Asia. Future discussions seek to expand their cooperation through 2030, potentially alleviating Vietnam's reliance on Russian arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

