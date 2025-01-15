Army Exhibition in Shimla: A Bridge Between Soldiers and Citizens

An impressive Army exhibition organized by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla has become a major attraction for locals and tourists alike, drawing attention for its unique approach to connecting civilians with the military. Held to commemorate Army Day, the exhibition aims to showcase the diverse facets of the Indian Army and foster a deeper connection with the public.

Major General Vivek Venkataraman, representing ARTRAC Shimla, inaugurated the exhibition at the heart of Shimla city on Wednesday. The event seeks to enlighten civilians about the Indian Army. Major General Venkataraman emphasized the educational aspect of the exhibition stating, "This exhibition has been organized as part of Army Day celebrations. It's not just about entertainment; it's a platform for education as well. Visitors can learn about the various wings of the Army and their roles. Our artists are also showcasing their talents here, reflecting the collaborative spirit of India and its Army in moving the nation forward."

The exhibition functioned as a bridge between the military and the public, showcasing the Army's contributions while allowing visitors to engage with soldiers and their families, learn about the Army's culture, and appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of its personnel. The event witnessed a large turnout of locals, young people, and tourists who were eager to learn about the Army's operations and culture. India and the Army march forward together, and this exhibition symbolizes that dedication, added Major General Venkataraman.

Stalls set up by Army personnel and their families displayed regional traditions and skills. Sunita Devi, the wife of an Army soldier, shared her experience: "My husband is in the Army's truck unit, and we got the opportunity to set up a stall representing Himachal Pradesh. The large crowd is enthusiastic, and people are buying eagerly. This exhibition provides a rare opportunity for Army families to spend time together and see the public's admiration and respect for the Army."

Suryah, a tourist from Hyderabad, found the exhibition overwhelming and expressed her excitement. "I came here for sightseeing, but this exhibition overwhelmed me. Seeing the different wings of the Army showcased in one place was incredible, offering an honor to witness the soldiers' lives, their struggles, and their sacrifices. It's a moment I'll never forget," she said, highlighting the pride and respect she felt at the exhibition.

