Navigating the Future: Insights from the India Investment Conference 2025

The 15th edition of the India Investment Conference unfolded in Mumbai, bringing together over 400 leading financial market professionals to explore emerging trends in investing. Hosted by CFA Society India and co-hosted by CFA Institute, the event featured a comprehensive lineup of topics including economic anomalies, geopolitical uncertainty, and cutting-edge quantitative strategies.

Keynote speaker Rajesh Sehgal reflected on the organization's 20-year trajectory, lauding its growth to 2,600 members and the successful execution of 65 events in FY 2025. The conference offered a platform for pioneering asset managers and renowned thought leaders to debate and exchange insights, fostering an inclusive community aimed at professional and personal growth.

Highlights from the sessions included discussions on navigating a multipolar world influenced by AI and tech disruption, rethinking quantitative investing strategies, and managing endowment portfolios with long horizons. Experts shared their views on India's private market landscape, offering nuanced strategies for an evolving investment ecosystem.

