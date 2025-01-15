Sebi Enhances Complaint Resolution with SCORES 2.0: A Year-End Overview

In a significant development, the capital markets regulator Sebi has effectively addressed 5,636 complaints in December through its advanced complaint redressal system, the SCORES platform.

Sebi's data indicated the staggering total of 11,019 complaints, including 5,193 fresh ones received in the same month, with 5,383 yet to be resolved by year-end.

Launched in 2011 and revamped to a 2.0 version in April of the previous year, SCORES enhances automatic complaint forwarding and enables speedy investor satisfaction, although several cases involving notable entities remain pending past three months.

