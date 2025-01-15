Left Menu

Sebi Enhances Complaint Resolution with SCORES 2.0: A Year-End Overview

Sebi effectively managed complaints in December using its enhanced SCORES platform, resolving 5,636 complaints out of 11,019. The system, upgraded to SCORES 2.0, streamlines complaint processes with average resolution times significantly reduced. Some complaints remain unresolved, with six pending for over three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the capital markets regulator Sebi has effectively addressed 5,636 complaints in December through its advanced complaint redressal system, the SCORES platform.

Sebi's data indicated the staggering total of 11,019 complaints, including 5,193 fresh ones received in the same month, with 5,383 yet to be resolved by year-end.

Launched in 2011 and revamped to a 2.0 version in April of the previous year, SCORES enhances automatic complaint forwarding and enables speedy investor satisfaction, although several cases involving notable entities remain pending past three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025