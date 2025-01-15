Hamas Endorses Gaza Ceasefire Amid Negotiations
Hamas has accepted a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages, as mediated by Qatari negotiators. An Israeli official confirmed this development, signaling a possible de-escalation of tensions in the region.
In a significant development, Hamas has endorsed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, following discussions mediated by Qatari negotiators. The proposal includes the return of hostages, an Israeli official announced.
This acceptance may mark a turning point in ongoing conflicts, potentially easing the long-standing tensions in the region.
The announcement was made by an Israeli official on Wednesday, adding hope for peace in the historically volatile area.
