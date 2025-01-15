Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Rs 241 Crore Projects in Gujarat, Lauds Modi's Water Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 241 crore in Gujarat. He praised Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister for addressing water scarcity, improving groundwater levels, and transforming lives with the Narmada project. Shah also emphasized the renovation of the historic Maha Kali Mata temple.

Home Minister Amit Shah (Pic/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects in Mansa, Gujarat, with a total investment of approximately Rs 241 crore, as stated by an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other esteemed dignitaries.

During the event, Shah commended the transformative water management efforts initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister. He pointed out that groundwater, once available at depths of 1,200 feet, became more accessible due to Modi's prioritization of the Narmada project. Shah further noted that under Modi's leadership as Prime Minister, the Narmada river's waters reached every household in the state through extensive canal networks and pond replenishment schemes.

Shah also praised the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana and highlighted the construction of 14 dams to maintain the Sabarmati river's water flow. He noted that these initiatives not only improved water accessibility but also ensured safe drinking water in Gujarat. Shah cited the renovation of the Maha Kali Mata temple and encouraged further developments, including tourism facilities, at the temple site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

