JPMorgan Chase Battles Inflation with Strategic Efficiencies
JPMorgan Chase is facing inflationary pressures and is implementing efficiencies to counteract it, while maintaining flat headcount through 2025. The company remains optimistic but has not observed a significant loan growth yet. Deposit growth might increase in the second half of the year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:18 IST
JPMorgan Chase is actively addressing inflationary challenges by creating efficiencies, according to the company's Chief Financial Officer during a recent analyst call.
The bank anticipates keeping headcount steady through 2025, despite a broader optimism not yet reflected in loan growth.
Looking ahead, JPMorgan predicts that deposit growth may see an uptick in the latter half of the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JPMorgan
- Chase
- inflation
- economy
- efficiencies
- headcount
- loan growth
- deposits
- finance
- banking
Advertisement