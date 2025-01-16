Canada Poised for Tariff Countermeasure Amid US Trade Tensions

Canada is gearing up for a significant response amid looming trade tensions with the United States. Bloomberg News reports that the Canadian government plans to levy tariffs on $105 billion of U.S. products if former President Donald Trump enacts initial tariffs.

This development stems from tensions between the two longstanding trade partners, marking a notable escalation in diplomatic relations. The potential tariffs could affect a wide range of products, signaling a significant political and economic impact.

The anticipation of these tariffs underscores the delicate balance of international trade agreements and the possible repercussions of such measures on both economies. Stakeholders and officials on both sides are closely monitoring the situation.

