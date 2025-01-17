Left Menu

Vietnam's Bold Banking Overhaul: Major Takeovers Initiated

Vietnam's central bank orchestrated the takeover of underperforming banks by top lenders VPBank and HDBank, as part of a systemic restructuring effort. This move aims to maintain political stability and ensure financial security. The takeovers are designed to strengthen and stabilize the ailing banks' operations.

Updated: 17-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:25 IST
In a strategic move to stabilize the nation's banking system, Vietnam's central bank has directed two major commercial banks to assume control of underperforming counterparts. This initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle bad debt and ensure political and financial stability within the country.

The Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) is set to take over GPBank, while Ho Chi Minh City Development Bank (HDBank) will acquire DongA Bank. According to a statement from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), these compulsory takeovers aim to fortify macroeconomic stability and sustain social order.

HDBank has expressed optimism about the acquisition, seeing it as an opportunity to bolster its operations and explore new business models. Meanwhile, VPBank plans to help GPBank recover from its weaknesses, potentially retaining it as a subsidiary post-takeover. These initiatives follow recent takeovers and interventions, such as the significant support given to Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank.

