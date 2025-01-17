PM Modi to Distribute 65 Lakh Property Cards, Boosting Rural Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon distribute over 65 lakh property cards to property owners across more than 50,000 villages, spanning 230 districts in 10 states and two Union territories. This initiative, under the SVAMITVA Scheme, is scheduled to commence on January 18 through a virtual conference, as per an official statement.

The SVAMITVA Scheme, introduced by PM Modi, aims to propel rural India's economic growth by granting 'Record of Rights' to households with properties in occupied village areas. Utilizing cutting-edge drone technology for surveying, this scheme has become a crucial milestone in advancing rural empowerment and governance in India.

The scheme not only facilitates property monetization and access to institutional credit but also reduces disputes, helps in assessing properties for taxes, and enables detailed village-level planning. Drone surveys have covered over 3.17 lakh villages, achieving 92% of the target. To date, approximately 2.25 crore property cards have been generated for over 1.53 lakh villages.

Full saturation of the scheme has been achieved in regions including Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Tripura. Surveys are complete in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Initially launched on April 24, 2020, the scheme provides a 'Record of Rights' using drone and GIS technology.

Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the first property cards were distributed virtually on October 11, 2020. Recently, PM Modi also marked the 9th anniversary of the Startup India initiative, highlighting its significant role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

Celebrating the transformation driven by this initiative, PM Modi noted its success in converting innovative ideas into thriving startups, spanning sectors from technology and health to clean energy, thereby supporting job creation and the vision of self-reliance, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

