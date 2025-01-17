Left Menu

BPCL Achieves Financial Closure for Bina Refinery Expansion

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has secured funding for its Bina refinery and petrochemical expansion project by signing a Rs 31,802 crore loan with six lenders, led by SBI. The project will boost India's petrochemical production, reduce import dependency, and generate substantial employment in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:33 IST
BPCL Achieves Financial Closure for Bina Refinery Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced on Friday that it has achieved financial closure for its ambitious Bina refinery expansion project. The development came after BPCL inked a substantial Rs 31,802 crore loan agreement with a consortium of six lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The Bina project, which entails an estimated investment of Rs 48,926 crore, aims to establish a petrochemical complex featuring a 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) ethylene cracker unit. It also intends to enhance the refinery's capacity from 7.8 MTPA to 11 million tonnes.

This expansion is set to significantly curb India's reliance on imports of petrochemical products such as Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Polypropylene (PP). Furthermore, the initiative is projected to fulfill the increasing demand for fuel in central and northern India, all while creating over 1 lakh employment opportunities during and after construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025