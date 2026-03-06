A recent study by AI firm Anthropic reveals that while artificial intelligence has the potential to automate numerous white-collar jobs, its actual influence on employment remains limited. The study, titled 'Labor market impacts of AI: A new measure and early evidence,' highlights that jobs requiring routine digital tasks, such as coding and data analysis, are most susceptible to AI's advancements.

The findings suggest that occupations including computer programming, customer service, and market research analysis face the highest exposure, with younger workers seeing slowed hiring trends in these areas. Meanwhile, manual jobs like cooking and mechanical work remain largely unaffected, showing minimal AI exposure.

Despite a standoff with the US government over AI's deployment in defense applications, Anthropic's consumer appeal is growing. The firm's Claude chatbot has surpassed competitors in popularity, highlighting a growing debate about AI's role in society and employment landscapes.